In our recent study published in the journal of Business Research, we addressed a very fundamental question: What is Social Media Marketing? No, the answer isn’t that easy as you might think. The Social Media Marketing Concept covers more tasks than just posting on Facebook or defining communication goals.

Based on qualitative research with leading social media marketing experts, we developed a new definition of social media marketing and provide a holistic social media marketing framework. This helps managers to better implement social media marketing in organizations.

Definition Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is an interdisciplinary and cross-functional concept that uses social media (often in combination with other communications channels) to achieve organizational goals by creating value for stakeholders. On a strategic level, social media marketing covers an organization’s decisions about social media marketing scope (ranging from defenders to explorers), culture (ranging from conservatism to modernism), structure (ranging from hierarchies to networks), and governance (ranging from autocracy to anarchy).

The paper can be downloaded here:

DOI: Felix, R.; Rauschnabel, P. A.; Hinsch, C. (2016): Elements of Strategic Social Media Marketing: A Holistic Framework. Journal of Business Research. forthcoming. 10.1016/j.jbusres.2016.05.001

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0148296316302843



