Neue Studie zu Augmented Reality Marketing gibt Einblicke, was es ist (Definition und Diskussion), bzw. was Augmented Reality (AR) im Bereich Marketing leisten kann und was nicht.

Ganz nach dem Motto:

“Try to spell the word marketing without AR – it won’t work.

Try to develop an inspiring marketing strategy without AR – it won’t work either“.

Rauschnabel/Felix/Hinsch (2019)

Viel Spaß beim Lesen!

Rauschnabel, P. A., Felix, R., & Hinsch, C. (2019). Augmented reality marketing: How mobile AR-apps can improve brands through inspiration. Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, 49, 43-53. (Research Gate)

